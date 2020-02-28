Eau Claire Police looking for vandalism suspects

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, eight cars and one business have had their windows busted by some sort of BB or pellet gun since the beginning of Feburary.

Public information officer Bridget Coit says ECPD has narrowed down the areas where these incidents have happened. Those locations are near the campus of UW-Eau Claire, the Meridian Heights neighborhood and North of Vine Street. While these cases appear to be related, Officer Coit says they do not have suspects as of yet.

“We believe it is potentially a group of individuals that reside in that area, but we do not have any specific suspects at this time and we are asking for the public’s help to watch for suspicious activity," Coit says.

If you have information, contact the Eau Claire Police Department or Eau Claire County Crimestoppers at 715-874-8477.

