ECPD cracks down on alternate side parking violations

Eau Claire Police plan to crack down on alternate side parking violations starting Dec.3 at midnight.

The rules went into effect Nov. 1. Since then, more than 6,200 warnings have been issued according to the police department for people violating the rules. Starting Dec. 3, violating these rules could cost you a $30 citation.

Alternate side parking is enforced from midnight to 7:00 a.m. According to the rules, on odd numbered days, people must park on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses. On even calendar days, people must park on the side of the street with even numbered addresses.

Many of the warnings issued in the last month went to students at UW-Eau Claire who say finding parking off campus is already a challenge and alternate side parking rules can make it even more difficult to find a parking spot.

Other students say following the alternate side parking rules can be confusing.

“I have gotten my warnings and tickets before as well also because I thought I was parked on this side but in reality I am supposed to be parked on the other side,” Olson says.

“It’s a little tricky,” says Elijah Hyde, a student at UW-Eau Claire. “The first day they did it I got a warning.”

In the past, alternate side parking rules were only enforced when the city declared a snow emergency, but this year they are enforced every day.

The university worked with the City of Eau Claire to go back to alternate side parking rules to make it simpler for students according to Mike Rindo, Assistant Chancellor for Facilities and University Relations.

“We found the snow emergency rules to be really confusing to faculty and staff,” Rindo says. “I think there is an education period that occurs. There was an email to all of the students as a reminder that these parking rules are in effect, to make sure you are following them and we also put a notice out on social media.”

The university also worked with the City of Eau Claire to have a warning period to help people get used to the rules.

Alternate side parking rules are enforced until May 1.

