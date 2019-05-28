Eau Claire Police prepared for water rescue

Emergency crews were busy with water rescues during the holiday weekend.

Eau Claire Police rescued a man who jumped into the Chippewa River Monday.

On Sunday, Eau Claire fire rescue helped a kayaker and yesterday morning, Eau Claire police rescued a man who jumped into the Chippewa River. When a call goes out for a water emergency, it takes some time for the fire department to get on the river and deploy a boat to begin a rescue.

Eau Claire police officers use a tactic to assist in close-to-shore rescues in just minutes.

Officers used quick thinking and a special tool to rescue a man who jumped into the Chippewa River.

Each patrol car is equipped with a 75-foot throw rope that can be used to quickly and safely perform a rescue.

Josh miller is a public information officer with Eau Claire P.D. He says the ropes are not a new piece of equipment, but they can prove to be valuable in certain situations.

"The reason we have the throw rope is simple because it can take a long time for the fire department to deploy, especially if they have to put a boat in. We have a squad car around the city at all times. So if we can get on scene quickly and get the rope out to them, it may help save a life."

Miller says if you do need to be rescued, try to remain calm and listen to the rescuers instructions.

He also advised that everyone should stay off the river until the water level goes back down.

This year, Eau Claire Fire Rescue has already performed 25 water rescues, compared to just 12 in 2018.

If you have to go into the river, Miller said to always wear a flotation device and only go to areas you are familiar with and of course, always wear a flotation device.