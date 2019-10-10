Eau Claire Police step up enforcement for UW-Eau Claire Homecoming

The Eau Claire Police Department is stepping up enforcement for homecoming weekend at University Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

There will be increased enforcement throughout Saturday beginning with the parade and in anticipation of house parties at night.

Officer Josh Miller at the Eau Claire Police Department says while this is one of the busiest weekends for them, fewer citations have had to be issued in the past couple of years because students have been good at abiding by the laws.

“Students have been doing a really good job about taking that preemptive action,” Miller says. “They'll rope off their yards and they will talk to their neighbors to let them know they can come and talk to them if it gets too loud. It's really nice to have their cooperation they've been really good about it and that's why we have seen a lot less citations in the last couple of years.”

Officer Miller says he expects the most common citations for this weekend to be for underage drinking, having open containers and loud parties.

He says the new public intoxication ordinance will likely lead to some citations as well.

Officer Miller says students can call the police for help if parties get out of hand. He says the best way to avoid a run-in with police this weekend is to monitor your intoxication level.

The parade starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and the football game will follow at 1 p.m. at Carson Park.

