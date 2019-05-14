UPDATE: Person of interest detained tied to reported robbery

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday night, in connection to a reported armed robbery on Eau Claire’s south side.

According to an official with the Eau Claire Police Department, a call came in just after 8:30 p.m. for a robbery at the Eau Claire Tobacco Shop on Gateway Dr., near Oakwood Mall. Eau Claire Police, including a K-9 unit, were reported at the scene.

Later in the evening, Eau Claire Police and deputies with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department combined for a traffic stop on the city’s west side, which was tied to the incident. An unidentified male was taken into custody.

The Eau Claire Police official said further information on the case could be made available sometime Wednesday.

Law enforcement was on the scene Tuesday night of a situation on Eau Claire’s south side.

This all started earlier in the evening at the Eau Claire Tobacco Shop on Gateway Dr., near Oakwood Mall.

Few details are known as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Eau Claire Police, including a K-9 unit, were seen at the incident.

We hope to have more on this Wednesday on "Hello Wisconsin."

