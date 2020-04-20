Eau Claire Public School Foundation receives grant to provide WiFi to students in need

With in-person classes at schools canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are now relying on technology to help them learn from home.

But to use laptops and tablets for online education, most of the time you need WiFi.

The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation received a donation that will help them provide WiFi to students in need.

Sarah French with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation says many families were not prepared for a transition to online learning.

"Our greatest need right now is actually connectivity,” French said. “We have students and families who maybe didn't have internet access anymore because it was kind of a luxury and not really an essential, but switching over to online education, it is essential."

French also says one of the biggest struggles is getting WiFi with good connectivity to teachers and students who live in rural areas.

"We have teachers and some families that live in more rural areas where connectivity is really difficult,” she said. “So, before it was never a need, now it is a need."

If you are a parent and need help getting internet access for your child, you can contact their school.