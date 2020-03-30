Sarah French elected as director to the National School Foundation Association Board of Directors

The National School Foundation Association, NSFA, welcomes Sarah French to the Board of Directors. Ms. French has served as Executive Director at Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, since 2015.

Her experience in both public school and college level fundraising, for the University of Wisconsin, allowed her to grow a new portfolio of individual, corporate and foundation donors. Upon election as Director with NSFA, Ms. French commented, “To have the honor to support our schools that open their doors to everyone is a privilege. During the last five years, I have discovered my passion for fundraising and public education and want to dive deeper to offer my skills and passion to NSFA!”

NSFA Board Chair, Toba Cohen-Dunning, MSW, MPA, CEFL welcomed Sarah at the organization’s national meeting held in Philadelphia, PA on March 1, 2020 saying, “Sarah raised the profile of her foundation dramatically and expanded donor sources to raise substantial scholarship, teacher grants and legacy funding each year. Her fundraising, financial management, communication and leadership skills are perfect for this role and will allow her to be a mentor to many in our field.”

Ms. French holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Public Communications and Psychology and a Masters in Educational Leadership. She will commence her two-year term effective April 1, 2020.