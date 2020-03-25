Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation offers emergency teacher grants and student support

The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation (ECPSF) has launched an emergency grant program to support Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) teachers and staff who are educating students remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting school closures.

Typically, ECPSF offers grants in fall for the district’s teachers and staff to use toward classroom needs. However, the current remote format may require different educational tools.

To date, $10,000 from the foundation’s unrestricted funds has been allocated for the program.

“The cornerstone of what we do at ECPSF is provide grant funding to support ECASD’s greatest needs and educator innovation,” said Sarah French, ECPSF executive director. “We are thrilled to be able to continue to support our teachers’ innovation and creativity in these uncertain times.”

Teachers and staff who are seeking funding must complete a simple online application form to make their request; all requests are reviewed by a committee of the ECPSF Board of Trustees. Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs.

In addition to the emergency teacher grants, the foundation is raising money to support district, student, and family needs in the transition to remote learning. The Districtwide Greatest Needs Fund for Today generally helps schools provide students with the essentials families cannot. With the evolving public health crisis, those needs are changing.

Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation is a nonprofit, independent organization that connects the community and the Eau Claire Area School District to inspire and enhance the educational experience of students. Through charitable donations from community members and businesses, ECPSF assists schools with their greatest needs, supports educator creativity, and raises endowment funds to enable future foundation giving.