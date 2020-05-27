Eau Claire Regis holds modified graduation ceremonies for 2020 seniors

A total of 65 seniors at Eau Claire Regis High School are graduating this year.

Like many things during the COVID-19 outbreak, the school's actual ceremony needed to be modified.

A recognition is being held in Regis's auditorium.

Each graduate is assigned a 10 minute window to be allowed inside.

A small number of family members are allowed inside to watch their grad walk across the stage and receive his or her diploma.

"Initially there was some disappointment - just like, not being able to do the regular graduation and just like the last. But, I think, like, right now, I'm happy that it all played out like this," said graduate Margaret Andrews.

The graduating class of 2020 includes seven valedictorians and two salutatorians.