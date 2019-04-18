Eau Claire Run with the Cops supports Special Olympics athletes

Glow sticks were out in full force Thursday night as runners in Eau Claire put feet to pavement for the annual Run with the Cops event.

The race started in the Haas Fine Arts Center parking lot on UW-Eau Claire's campus.

There was a 5K and one mile run-walk along with a doughnut eating contest against local law enforcement officers.

The goal of the event is to raise money to support several local Special Olympics athletes.

Event coordinators say the route did have to be modified due to the wet weather.

"Our course was almost entirely underwater so we met with the city and police immediately for us to be able to modify that course and just have everything ready for our spectators to come," said Special Olympics Director of Events Karina Tomei.

The race also included police cars, meeting the local K9, trying on swat gear, and touring a police command center.