Eau Claire School Board Commissioner Resigns

EAU CLAIRE, WI — School Board Commissioner Dr. Eric Torres has announced his resignation from the School Board, effective Friday, May 29, 2020.

Commissioner Torres shared the following statement:

I regret to announce my resignation as a member of the Eau Claire School Board effective May 29, 2020. I have accepted an Associate Chair position at the Education Studies Department of Stephen F. Austin State University, in Texas, effective June 15.

They have very ambitious structural plans to recalibrate their curriculum along equity, diversity, and inclusion goals to respond to the changing demographics that they are experiencing, and they need to match those structural changes with corresponding assessment and accountability practices to make sure that the goals are met. They invited me to provide leadership to this process. A dream job opportunity that I, as a public educator, could not let pass. It has truly been an honor serving the community of Eau Claire for the last three years. I will certainly miss the time shared with my colleagues at the board and central office, and I will cherish the memories of working together planning how to best serve our students. I have been deeply inspired by the dedication of teachers and staff, and by the endless energy of our students. I am most grateful for the collegiality, friendship, and the many kindnesses shown to me and my family. I am very proud to have been the first person of color to ever preside over the board since it was established in 1889. I encourage all of you to continue making efforts to offer a fair and equitable educational opportunity to all students and continue to vigorously advocate for public schools and public educators.

Commissioner Torres’ term was set to expire April 2121. Information regarding the application process for Commissioner Torres’ vacancy will be shared in the coming weeks.

