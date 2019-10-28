Eau Claire School Board Member Joe Luginbill resigns

Joe Luginbill will resign as a member of the Eau Claire Area School Board effective Nov. 1.

The resignation was announced at a special school board meeting on Monday.

"It's been an honor to work with all of you and the staff in our district and I’ll miss seeing everybody but I'm confident over the last four years we’ve been able to do a lot of good things together and I’m really appreciative of all of that," Luginbill said to the board Monday.

Luginbill has served on the board since 2015. He became the youngest member at age 20. He also served as president in 2018.

School Board President Dr. Eric Torres says beginning Nov. 1 the board will have 60 days to fill Luginbill's position.

Dr. Torres mentioned at the meeting that Luginbill has taken a new position "away from home".