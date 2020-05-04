Eau Claire School Board meets virtually, moving forward with Ulrich Track Project

The Eau Claire School Board met virtually on Monday evening as the district remains closed because of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck announced summer classes will be completed at home.

The board voted to move forward with the Ulrich Track Project at Memorial High School, which is being funded by a donation from Ulrich Trust. The project has been expanded to include all weather surfacing and striping, fencing, field events, a curb nailer and tracking pad in addition to removing the existing long jump and pole vault.

Board members voted to award contracts to Fisher Tracks, HS Fence McCabe Construction and Rettler Construction.

The board voted on several positions. TIm Nordin was elected president, Dr. Lori Bica was elected Vice President, Joshua Clements was elected Clerk, Aaron Harder was elected Treasurer and Meta Miske was elected Secretary.