The Eau Claire School Board is seeking applicants to fill the vacant seat that was filled by Joe Luginbill.

Applicants must be submitted by Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. A paper copy of the application can be found at the Superintendent’s Office at 500 Main Street or by calling 715-852-3002.

The board says applicants will be required to give a maximum three minute statement at the Dec. 2 School Board meeting.

The board plans to select a candidate after those statements.