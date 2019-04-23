Eau Claire Sculpture Tour removes 2018 pieces for new batch of art

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire removed the 2018 Tour Tuesday.

It's all in preparation for a new batch of sculptures to be installed before Mothers' Day.

Sculpture Tour and a crew from the city started way before dawn this morning, to minimize traffic congestion down. A semi load of sculptures will be headed to Sioux Falls this Friday, where several cities meet to exchange sculptures.

In 2018, Sculpture Tour featured 54 sculptures, making it the second largest Tour of this kind in the country.

All funding for the program comes from sponsorships by local business and donations from private donors.

The new Tour will be installed May 9.