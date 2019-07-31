Eau Claire Student Transit in need of drivers for upcoming school year

It won't be long before schools are back in session, and buses will be taking students to their classes.

However, Eau Claire Student Transit says they're in need of bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Officials say they have roughly 125 drivers on board, but are looking to have enough drivers to cover 400 total routes.

Student Transit's VP of Operations, Jim Fey, says a driver's schedule is a good one and that, drivers can choose to have up to three 2-1/2 hour shifts a day.

"I think people get intimidated by driving the bus and it's really not that bad. We do all the training for you. We put through the whole process and all our buses are automatic, so they're pretty easy to drive."

If you're interested in becoming a driver for student transit, Fey says applicants must have a good driving record and be able to pass a background check.

