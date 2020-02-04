Eau Claire Transit honors civil rights icon

In 1955, Rosa Parks took a stand, by continuing to sit in her seat instead of giving it up to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. That decision has made her an icon in the Civil Rights Movement.

Tuesday, Parks was honored across the country, including on Eau Claire Transit buses. According to Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener, Parks’ actions opened public transit to everyone.

"She used public transit as a means for doing that just to make that statement that; this should be available to everyone,” he said. “That’s exactly what public transit is all about, to have access to everyone. That's why it’s called Transit Equity Day.”

More than six decades later, Parks' actions still resonate. Tuesday, Eau Claire Transit reserved a seat in the front on each bus as a tribute

“The reason why we have these services is for people like Rosa who took a stand,” Wagener said.

Tuesday, bus drivers and passengers took time to reflect on Parks' legacy. One of those passengers was Maria Torres.

“As a person of color, it’s just nice to know that we can sit anywhere and not be afraid of like someone telling us, 'you can’t sit here' or things like that,” Torres said.

Driver Steve Adams has been working for Eau Claire Transit for 22 years.

“I think it makes it better for everyone so something like that doesn't happen again and someone had to make that first step and she did it,” Adams said.

On each bus, books about Parks were available for passengers to read. On one seat in each bus, a rose was placed as a silent salute.

Other passengers like UW- Eau Claire Leah Phalum, said Parks’ has always been a role model.

“I think people like Rosa Parks and the sacrifice she made really shows that equality should be given to everyone regardless of what background you come from,” she said. “I hope other people can learn from her story so that we can spread more love rather than hate.

The actions of Rosa Parks 1955 stand tall today, especially to driver Will Bryant.

“Its huge man, not only can black people ride freely now, we can also drive now which is very important to me,” he said. “Considering the history, it’s a great day.”

