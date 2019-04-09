Eau Claire Transit offers free rides to Community Table all year-round

It is now easier than ever to get a free ride to the Community Table to get a free meal.

Eau Claire Transit and the Community Table have teamed up to offer free rides all year-round. “We understand that transportation is an obstacle to reach services for some people and so we wanted to remove that obstacle and transit is a perfect solution for that,” said Tom Wagener, the Eau Claire Transit Manager.

Anyone can pick up a free bus pass to the Community Table; there are no qualifications and questions asked. The tickets do not expire and there is no limit on how many people can use them.

The bus Route 3, the North High Route drops off and picks up right by the Community Table. The tickets can only be used to go to and from the Community Table and only at meal times:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 am. – 1 p.m.

Thursday: 11:30 - 1 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: 3:00 p.m. - 4 p.m.

