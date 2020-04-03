Eau Claire Transit takes precautions against COVID-19

Eau Claire Transit buses are still running during the coronavirus pandemic for people who have no other mode of transportation. But Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener says some adjustments are now in place for riders due to COVID-19.

“I would encourage people to use it for their essential needs,” he says.

Transit fees are temporarily waived since March 20th.

“We wanted to keep a separation between the passengers and driver as much as possible.”

And riders are entering through the rear door of the bus.

“We decided to have passengers board through the back door, totally away from the driver,” says Wagener.

Only certain seats are open for use to abide by social distancing guidelines.

“One of the changes we made this week was to mark off seats on the bus to keep everyone at least 6 feet apart, that lowers the capacity of our buses.”

But Wagener says the system isn't perfect and passengers have to do their part too.

“That way we can keep the social distancing between the passengers while they're on the bus too to the extent that we can obviously when they get off the bus they're going to have to walk by people.”

Additional steps to help keep drivers and passengers safe include a nightly cleaning with a sanitizing spray.

“There's a special spray that we use, it's a mixture of some chemicals that need to remain on the bus for 5 minutes,” he says.

And the transit manager is confident things will be back to normal at some point.

“This will pass, and we're looking forward to getting things back to normal.”

