Eau Claire Virtual School applications open through May 31

Families interested in enrolling their students in the Eau Claire Virtual School have until 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, to submit their applications for a lottery.

The school, which will open this fall, will welcome 28 students in grades 6-12. The lottery selection will take place Monday, June 3 at 4 p.m., with students who live within Eau Claire Area School District boundaries receiving priority.

Online applications for ECVS are available at www.ecasd.us/enrollment. . Students and families may also visit the district enrollment office (at 500 Main Street in Eau Claire) to apply in person. If ECVS is not up to capacity after the lottery, students from outside the district will be able to apply, starting in July.

ECVS provides an innovative educational path that allows for the creative blend of opportunities to continually build the strengths of each learner. The school strives to provide high-quality, relevant and enriching learning experiences to develop engaged, passionate learners who are confident in their abilities and able to retain and apply developed skills.

“We are incredibly excited for the inaugural school year of the Eau Claire Virtual School, which will offer flexible and personalized learning experiences while maintaining the high quality and local support of the school district,” said Jim Schmitt, Executive Director of Teaching & Learning at ECASD. “We encourage all students and families interested in this innovative learning experience to apply before the deadline on May 31.”

More information on ECVS and the programs and experiences the school offers is available at www.ecasd.us/District/Departments/Enrollment/Eau-Claire-Virtual-School