Eau Claire Virtual School to expand and add more students

After a successful first year, the Eau Claire Area School District approves an expansion of its virtual school for next school year.

The Eau Claire Virtual School is expanding to add students in fourth and fifth grades to its already existing sixth through 12th enrollment.

A total of 64 students will be accepted, which more than doubles the number of students enrolled in the current school year.

Families with students entering fourth and fifth grades interested in applying should do so as soon as possible.

To submit an application for the lottery, click here.

The application period for students in grades 6-12 closed January 30. ECASD students in these grade levels can no longer apply for the 2020-21 school year.

