Eau Claire and La Crosse not turning on outdoor drinking fountains this summer

Outdoor water drinking fountains in at least two cities will not be available this summer.

The City of La Crosse announced that all 50 outdoor "bubblers" will not have water turned on this year.

Eau Claire says that at this time, it will also not be turning its outdoor drinking fountains on.

All fountains inside city buildings are on as they are able to be cleaned often.

While both cities say they would like to provide the outdoor drinking fountains, the risk of COVID-19 spread is too high.

"Community spread is when you don't know where you got the virus or you give it to someone that you can't inform if you found out later," said Bernard Lenz, the City of La Crosse Utilities manager. "So, you walk up and you think you're healthy and you take a drink and find out later that you're sick, the next person that used that fountain you can't inform them and let them know that they were exposed."

Both cities recommend carrying a water bottle with you instead if out and about this summer.