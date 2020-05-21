Eau Claire bridge lights up for local grads

The Phoenix Park Bridge in Downtown Eau Claire will be lit in school colors to honor UWEC, CVTC and area high school graduates in Eau Claire County on several dates in the coming week.

"We were approached by the Eau Claire Area School District and the University about lighting the bridge, and we thought it was a really fun way to help celebrate our graduates, especially since they have missed out on so many of the graduation traditions this year," said Dustin Olson, Communications and Promotions Coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. (DECI).

The lighting schedule is as follows:

May 21: UWEC (Blue and Gold)

May 22: UWEC (Blue and Gold)

May 23: All Local High School Colors

May 26: Altoona and CVTC (Red)

May 27: Regis and Fall Creek (Green)

May 28: North (Blue)

May 29: Memorial and Augusta (Purple)

May 30: All Local High School Colors

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. and The Rotary Club of Eau Claire have decided to light the bridge at no fee for area graduates. If individuals would like to donate to the River Lights at Phoenix Park, donations can be made on the DECI website: bit.ly/donate-river-lights

The River Lights at Phoenix Park is a collaboration between Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., The Rotary Club of Eau Claire, The University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, and the City of Eau Claire. 170 LED lights transform the Phoenix Park Bridge into a nightly light display. Individuals and businesses can sponsor to light up the bridge in the color of their choice by contacting Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., or by visiting bit.ly/ec