Eau Claire cancer patient advocates for "Death with Dignity" laws

Monday night, the Eau Claire City Council was asked to support a law giving terminally ill patients the choice of when to end life.

The proposal was presented by a local man diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Glen Mercier, a Michigan native says he became interested in “Death with Dignity” laws when Dr. Kevorkian, better known as "Dr. Death” was in the spotlight for publicly advocating for a terminal patient's right to die by physician-assisted suicide.

“I have terminal cancer,” says Mercier, who is now advocating for that choice.

“Death with Dignity” laws and rulings are active in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Vermont, Oregon, Washington and Washington D.C. Mercier is pushing for Wisconsin to be added to that list.

Monday night, Mercier went to the council, proposing a resolution that would lend support to “Wisconsin’s Compassionate Choices Act.”

“Which has been introduced to the legislation 7 times over the last almost 20 years,” explains Mercier. “I think Eau Claire can lead the cause in the state to getting these laws passed instead of having them die in committee over and over.”

Mercier says the push is all about choices when it comes to end of life care.

“It's about being able to, at the end of life, terminal life, you're allowed to make that choice of how you want to die, when you want to die, who you want to be in that room with you when you do go,” he says.

While Mercier acknowledges with the decision of physician-assisted suicide comes end of life care, like hospice, he stresses the decision creates autonomy.

Health officials at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital stress patients can remain dignified and maintain a period of growth during natural end of life care.

“As people grow when they first have a new infant, learn all kinds of new things, learn all new kinds of emotions and feelings, the same happens at end of life,” says Charlotte Sloan, home care clinical manager at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Sloan adds, natural care doesn't have to mean pain and suffering for the patient or his or her families.

“People do worry about the physical pain and the emotional dignity at end of life,” she says. "We have made people feel so comfortable physically, emotionally and spiritually, once they've come on to hospice, they've realized what they're missing out on.”

For Mercier, he's seeking more advocates to join him on supporting legislation that would impact his life.