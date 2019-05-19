Eau Claire church brings community together through carnival

On Sunday, First Congregational Church in Eau Claire was transformed from holy house to fun house, for the fifth annual carnival.

The church was filled with raffle baskets, carnival games, lots to eat and even some inflatables. The event is usually held at Randall Park but this year rain pushed them to host the event inside. But despite the weather, the church was packed full of neighbors from Randall Park, church goers and other community members for an afternoon of fun at the carnival.

"We've got the university nearby but we also have kids at the schools nearby and often times they don't get to a chance to co-mingle and meet,” said Shannon Joshi, the organizer. “We feel it's one our jobs as a local church in the area to say okay we got a space that can accommodate that, there is a park across the street and if it wasn't raining we would be there right now."

Dozens of people stopped by the carnival and all of the funds raised will go towards the youth travel fund at the church.

