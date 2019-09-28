Eau Claire church celebrates culture at Hispanic Heritage Month event

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire invited community members for an evening of music, dancing, food, games and more.

“We would like to celebrate the different cultures in Latin American culture that are so important in this country,” says Pastor Luis Velasquez, who organized the event alongside Pastor Jose Mayorga.

The goal of the celebration was to share culture and introduce people to others in the community who have similar backgrounds. People who attended the celebration represented countries like Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and El Salvador.

“Being Latino means different things for different people,” Velasquez says. “Latin America is a very diverse continent so creating this space for others to come and experience what it means to be Latino is very special.”

The pastors say in today’s climate, events like these are especially important.

“As Latinos we feel persecuted,” Velasquez says. “We feel that there has been a lot of attention towards the negative aspects towards our culture and there are a lot of negative stereotypes out there in the public that are not real.”

He says he hopes events like this showcase the gifts and talents the Hispanic community offers.

