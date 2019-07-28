Eau Claire church hosts community picnic

A local church hosted a summer event to help bring its congregation and the community closer together.

West Ridge Church in Eau Claire hosted the community picnic Sunday afternoon.

Besides pulled pork for food, the picnic featured giveaways and activities for children.

Pastor Paul Smith says creating a sense of community within the congregation is one goal of the summer picnic.

"It gives the opportunity for people in the church that don't have the opportunity week in and week out to get to know each other. An opportunity to build relationships, but also to invite people in the community to come out and enjoy a picnic and events for kids," said Pastor Paul Smith.

About 150 people attended the community picnic, which is held three times during the summer.