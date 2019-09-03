Eau Claire city hall back open after renovation

After more than a year, Eau Claire staff returned to the newly renovated city hall in downtown.

The first building, which makes up Eau Claire's current city hall, was built in 1917.

A century later, city staff began the process of remodeling the structure and quickly realized a full renovation was needed.

Two years and $7 million later, city hall was back open Tuesday.

Around 90 employees moved back in Tuesday after spending more than a year at a temporary office on Eau Claire's west side.

City Engineer Dave Solberg says the biggest changes made were the sizing of offices for different departments, as well as touching up the roof, windows, and interior of the building.

Solberg says with the recent renaissance going on in downtown, it was important for city hall to remain there as well.

"We made a conscious decision to make sure that city hall was located in downtown and the city council at the time, and successive city council's, have supported keeping city hall in downtown. And not only just having it as a building that does business in downtown, but actually enhances downtown and shows the pride that everybody should have in our city government," he said.

While Tuesday was the official move-in day, there is still some work that needs to be done.

Solberg says right now there are temporary signs up across the building.

He expects more permanent signage to arrive and be put up in October.