Eau Claire company cited for 5 violations by OSHA

An Eau Claire company has been cited by U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Choice Products USA LLC faces more than $780,000 in penalties after continually exposing employees to machine safety hazards at their cookie dough manufacturing facility.

OSHA inspectors cited the company for five violations for failing to train employees on lockout/tagout procedures to prevent unintentional contact with operating machine parts, as well as the company failed to install machine guarding and comply with forklift regulations.

The citations come after an October 2016 inspection at Choice Products.

