Eau Claire congressional candidate stuck in Germany due to pandemic

Eau Claire congressional candidate John Garske says he has been stranded overseas until at least late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garske says his wife has been teaching in Germany and although none of the family has any symptoms, they order is preventing them from returning to Wisconsin.

Garske says he is continuing to campaign and talk with the Third Congressional District.

“I am still communicating with the district via the web and phone. Social media has allowed me to reach thousands of citizens across the Third District even though I cannot be there right now,” Garske said in the same email. “Even with the necessary cancelling of two fundraisers, our campaign continues to connect with residents in Western Wisconsin and that shows in our positive fundraising numbers this year. Garske for Congress has taken in over $120,000.00 in the first quarter.”