Eau Claire could soon be home to new dog park & boat launch

The west side of Eau Claire could soon be home to a new dog park and boat launch.

During the Eau Claire City Council meeting Tuesday.

The plans for the south end of Ferry Street, just off the Chippewa River were approved by the council.

According to the city, the dog park will consist of a 24-vehicle parking lot, a portable toilet, and a dog transition area.

The boat launch area will include 12 vehicle and trailer parking spots, a boat launch area, and a kayak and mooring deck.

During the public hearing, concern was raised about the space being in a flood plain and the need for pedestrian walkways.

The city says more funds need to be raised before breaking ground on the project, which could begin in 2020.