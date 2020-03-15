Eau Claire couple in quarantine ready to be home

Hundreds of passengers of the Grand Princess Cruise ship have been stuck in quarantine after 21 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says 38 of those passengers are from Wisconsin and will return to the Badger State this week. None of those people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of those passengers, Ted and Muriel Beneigh of Eau Claire, are still currently in quarantine in Georgia.

“We've had better days,” Muriel said.

When the Beneigh's left their home in Eau Claire in February, they thought they be relaxing on a cruise in the Pacific Ocean.

“We were on a cruise to go hit four Hawaiian Islands, then go to Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico and then back to San Francisco to go home,” Muriel said.

However, their dream vacation turned into a nightmare after they were informed that a person on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus.

“The ship found out and let us beep-bop four islands and on the fifth of March, they told us we needed to go to our cabins, we are quarantined,” she said.

For the rest of their trip, she said they were confined to their room.

“It's physically draining everybody; physically and emotionally,” Muriel said.

After the ship docked in Oakland, California, she said they were transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

“The only difference between the boat and here is, here with a mask on; we can go out while staying 6 foot away from everybody and get fresh air, exercise and sunlight,” she said.

Muriel also said the trip has taken a toll on her husband’s health.

“Our physical problems we had before this are going to kill us before the virus does,’ she said. “It took three days to get pills, just so he wouldn't pass away on me.”

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said she is working with the National Guard and the federal government to get the Beneigh's home

“We are expecting people that are coming back to Wisconsin to be arriving at any point. We don't have a verification of the time yet, but we are expecting that to happen very soon,” Giese said. “Once they get home, we are having those 38 people then self-quarantine, stay home for 14 days after they arrive here.”

Of the 3500 people aboard the Grand Princess, 21 have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes 19 crew members and only two passengers. For Muriel, she said she is just praying they can go home as soon as possible.

“I don't even remember what home looks like.”

According to Giese, she expects the Beneigh’s to be home within the next few days. She also said none of the 38 people returning Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 or have shown any symptoms of the virus.

