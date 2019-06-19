Eau Claire dance studio owner faces new charge

A new charge is filed in the case against 39-year-old Todd Paulus.

The T4 Dance Company owner is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Wednesday, June 19, a fourth count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime was added.

Court documents say he picked up a 13-year-old girl from her home and brought her to his house in late 2018.

That's where the victim says Paulus touched her sexually.

Tuesday, Paulus waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

His arraignment is set for July 25.