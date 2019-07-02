Eau Claire driver arrested after 7th OWI

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a male passed out behind the wheel.

The driver of the vehicle, Randy Promer, 47-years-old of Eau Claire, has six prior convictions of operating while under the influence.

According to officials, Promer was found to be impaired. He was arrested with operating while under the influence.

It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the Town of Washington.

Promer was eventually booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for 7th offense of OWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

