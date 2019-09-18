Eau Claire event aimed at workers 55 and up

A local job fair highlights the value that workers age 55 plus bring to the workforce.

The 20th annual Job and Volunteer Fair held by the Eau Claire chamber featured 34 employers and volunteer organizations.

The event gave those considered mature workers, age 55 plus.

The opportunity to find full or part time work in the Chippewa Valley as well as volunteer work.

Kaylynn stahlbusch, workforce program director at the Ec Chamber says, "we have exhibitors here that are looking for that type of skill set. Someone who wants to maintain some sort of job in the community or wants to get involved on a volunteer level. So all of our exhibitors here are ready to talk to individuals of that age range."

Organizers say they saw a sharp increase of people looking for work this year, which they see as a good sign for employers.

