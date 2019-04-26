Eau Claire family hopes to hear from Garth Brooks after woman falls ill

An Eau Claire family is asking for the public’s help to share their sister’s story, in hopes of fulfilling their sister’s dream to see Garth Brooks live in concert.

Talena Hengst is a Special Olympian and lifelong Garth Brooks fan who was surprised at Christmas with tickets to his Minneapolis concert in May. You can see just how excited she is in the video they shared with us.

Talena was born with a congenital heart defect and has had many surgeries. However, Talena’s dreams to see her favorite singer in concert changed on April 23. Talena started bleeding in her lungs and was flown to Rochester. Her sister tells WEAU 13 News she had an aneurism. Her family is afraid that she may not be well enough to go to the concert and they want Garth Brooks to know about his biggest fan.

“My mom and two other sisters want nothing more for her to be out and recover and for her to realize her dream. She would do anything for anyone, is the best sister, aunt and friend anyone could ever have,” Talena’s sister, Camille Atchison, said in a Facebook post.

This is the message the family hopes Garth Brook will see: “I don’t know if you will realize how very special my sister is to our family or if you will ever see this, but if you do, and if there is any way you can show your support of a very devoted longtime fan, it will make her day, week, year, life! Thank you!”

The family hopes a few words from Garth will put a smile on Talena’s face.

#wordswithgarth

WEAU 13 News has reached out to U.S. Bank Stadium in hopes of sharing her story with Garth, but have not heard back yet.

