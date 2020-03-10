Eau Claire family in close contact to person tested positive with COVID-19

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has been informed by the Wisconsin Division of Public Health that a family in the Eau Claire Area School District were close contacts to a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A close contact is someone who has been within six feet of an individual who has COVID-19. We understand that this sounds concerning, but at this time no one in the family is sick. Therefore, this family is not contagious and have not exposed any students, staff, or other community members to COVID-19.

That family is staying at home (quarantined) to limit the number of people they are in contact with in case they were to become sick. They are being monitored for symptoms by the Health Department for 14 days.

Risk to the general public, including the School District students and staff, remains low.

The Health Department and School District are working together to follow the recommendations of the WI Division of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision to close schools will be made in collaboration with local, State, and CDC partners. It is important that we all do what we can to help prevent the spread any disease including COVID19.

Please follow these simple, but important everyday actions: • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Follow CDC Travel Guidance.

If you have any questions, please call the Health Department at 715-839-4718 to speak to a Communicable Disease Nurse.