Eau Claire family makes "silly walking" mandatory with Monty Python inspired sign

One Eau Claire family is making walks around the neighborhood more interesting by putting up sings that require “silly walking” on the sidewalk outside their home.

Signs read, “You have now entered the jurisdiction of the department of silly walks. Commence silly walking immediately.”

Thomas Elbert of Eau Claire decided to create the “department of silly walks” after seeing similar signs in England that were inspired by a Monty Python skit.

With many families stuck at home and turning to taking walks around the neighborhood to get some fresh air, Elbert decided it was the perfect way to bring some joy to his neighbors.

“It's hard trying times for a lot of people and I see a lot of people out for walks and I thought hey it would be fun to see people do silly walks,” Elbert says.

The “silly walking” requirement applies to everyone, young and old.

“It's been people who are two years old all the way up to the older generations and it's been fun to see people's interpretations of the silly walks,” Elbert says.

As soon as the signs went up, the “department of silly walking” was an immediate hit with neighbors.

“I didn’t even get the signs in the ground before someone came over and started doing the silly walk,” Elbert says.

It’s also provided entertainment for Elbert’s own two young sons.

“Sometimes at dinner we just look out the window and see if anyone is walking by,” says six-year-old Aiden.

As long as people practice social distancing, Elbert encourages everyone to stop by and show off their best silly walk.

“This is just about being silly and living in the moment,” Elbert says.

