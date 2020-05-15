Eau Claire farmers market opens on Saturday for the season

A summertime staple in the Chippewa Valley will be opening for the first time this season. On Saturday, the downtown farmers market is happening, but with guidelines in place.

Usually the first Saturday farmers market of the season is the first weekend in May, so they are only a few weeks behind schedule. The biggest change you will see is no congregating around the park, they ask once you make your purchases please leave the area.

It is going to be set up a little different since vendors will have their tables around the outside of the "U" shape pavilion. They will have people set up at the start and end of the pavilion to monitor how many people are shopping at one time, keeping it to 115 people all moving the same direction.

The tables will have extra space between customer and vendor and the vendors are the only ones who can touch the food and when they hand you any of your purchases, it must be packaged. The market manager is expecting about 35 vendors during the first week.

"I'm thinking maybe their sales won' t be as high but at least it is a good start for them and as the summer goes on hopefully we can do things in a more normal way,” said Deidra Barrickman, the farmers market manager. "The small farmers and business people, this is their livelihood and they need that too and I think any sense of normalcy for any of us, even though it is going to be a crazy normal that we all need that in our lives right now."

The market manager has been in touch with the UW-Madison Extension office as well as state and local health departments for guidance.

If you plan to go to the farmers market face masks are strongly encouraged for customer but all vendors will be wearing them. There will be hand washing stations available on Saturday but they ask only one person from a family come and do the shopping, no kids or strollers if possible.

Once they get through the first Saturday and see how that works and then make any adjustments as needed for the next week. The markets will just be on Saturdays until they start their markets three times a week in June.

The Farmers Market is at Pheonix Park Pavilion on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.