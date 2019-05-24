Eau Claire health department beach water quality testing begins for summer

The Health Department kicks off summer by beginning their beach monitoring program.

They monitor seven local beaches for bacteria and harmful algae bloom throughout the summer, ending Labor Day weekend.

Beaches include Riverview Park, Big Falls, Half Moon Lake, Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire, Coon Fork Beach and Coon Fork Campground.

A sign will be placed on the beach if beaches are closed or have an advisory. The Health Department will also post up-to-date information on their Facebook and Twitters accounts.

“Although a beach closure or a water quality advisory may ruin your plans, it’s for the safety of everyone in our community, especially children, the elderly and pets,” says Savannah Bergman, Chemist-Microbiologist.