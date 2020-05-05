Eau Claire homicide suspects appear in court

Two Chicago area men charged with shooting and killing an Eau Claire man are bound over for trial.

Juan Olivarez and Joe Moya appeared in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Four Eau Claire Police detectives testified at the hearing.

The two men are charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Edwin Garcia-Smith.

This happened in Garcia-Smith's apartment on Kappus Drive in Eau Claire on March 20.

Tuesday, the judge in the case also kept cash bond in place against Olivarez and Moya, which was set at $1 million each.

