Eau Claire homicide suspects in court

Examinations of cell phones tied to an Eau Claire homicide show the suspects searched two locations in the city. This is according to an amended criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, 27-year-old Joe Moya and 23-year-old Juan Olivarez, both of Chicago, appeared by video conference in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday afternoon.

They're charged in the death of Edwin Garcia-Smith who was shot and killed at an apartment on Kappus Drive on March 20th.

In the amended criminal complaint, detectives say they discovered two searches on Olivarez’s phone -- the Kappus Drive apartment where the homicide took place, and a web browser search for the Eau Claire Police Department.

The judge adjourned a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday until next week because Moya did not have an attorney present.

Also Tuesday, the coroner for DeKalb County in Illinois tells WEAU the cause of death on a third suspect in this case, 22-year-old Ian Kearns, is pending toxicology results, which could take three to four weeks.

