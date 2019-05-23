Eau Claire hospital offers free stroke screenings

Free cardiac screenings at HSHS Sacred Heart gave dozens of patients a look at their risk for stroke.

MGN

This is the 20th year that the hospital hosted screenings, and this year, the 4,000th free screening was given.

Organizers say that cardiac problems can show up regardless of age, weight, or family history.

Experts still recommend getting an annual physical, but screenings like this can provide helpful information.

“The screening is a good event for people who aren't aware of what their numbers are. It can help you get a good idea of what your cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure is, and what you can do to correct those if they are not normal,” said Nancy Demars with Sacred Heart.

According to the American Heart and Stroke Association, 80 percent of strokes are preventable.

