Eau Claire hosts 2019 Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament in Carson Park

More than 100 Wisconsinites are competing in the 2019 Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers' Association State Tournament over Labor Day weekend.

The Eau Claire Horseshoe Club hosted this year’s tournament in Carson Park.

Among the participants is 12-year-old Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls, the current Junior Girls World Champion for horseshoe pitching.

This year, her goal at the tournament is to win and pitch over her average.

“I love being competitive and just making new friends,” Chaffee says.

For many, the statewide tournament is a chance to reunite with friends from across Wisconsin.

“It’s like a family reunion every year when you come back to states because everyone is not from the same area,” says Paul Wiese of Augusta. “There are people that have driven five hours to be here and there are others who have driven 20 minutes to be here.”

The tournament is August 31- September 1.

For more on Chaffee, a former Athlete of the Week, click here..

The Eau Claire Horseshoe Club plays in a league at Carson Park every Tuesday throughout the summer. To get involved or to keep up with the club, click here..

