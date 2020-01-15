Eau Claire hosts USA Curling Junior National Championships

Many of us may be sliding across the ice this weekend, but there are some in town right now who will be sliding across the ice for national pride.

16 of the top junior curling teams in America are in Eau Claire for this weekend's 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships.

The Eau Claire Curling Club is hosting the Junior Nationals, and the club is happy to be able to shine on this national stage.

"This is the first time Eau Claire has hosted this event, we've hosted some other minor events but this is the biggest event we've ever hosted here in Eau Claire. We got three draws tomorrow, semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday," said USA Curling Junior National Championships Chair Jeff Haas.

This event will help determine America's 21 and younger champions and representatives for the World Junior Championships next month in Russia.