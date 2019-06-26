Eau Claire is an applicant for funding through loan program

The City of Eau Claire is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in their public drinking water system. The project entails the rehabilitation of the existing detention basins and will include plate settlers, sludge removal system, chemical feed, and process distribution modifications.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required. However, in accordance with the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. Section 35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted prior to funding this project. The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The SDWLP is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged. Provide comments to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S Webster St., PO Box 7921, Madison, WI, 53707, (608) 266-9955 by July 10.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources' consideration of the impacts of the project and reasonable alternatives.

