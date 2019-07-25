Eau Claire library celebrates open house

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is hosting an open house event to celebrate the expansion of their collections and services.

People are encouraged to stop in Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to get a firsthand look.

One of the newest services the library is unveiling is their new Braille printing service and the Romeo 60 Single-Sided Braille printer.

Everyone is welcomed to attend and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, stop at Information & Reference on your next library visit or call 715-839-5004.

