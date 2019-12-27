Eau Claire library provides entertainment for kids on break

If you're kids are looking to stay inside and avoid some of the messy weather this weekend, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is open.

The library will offer activities for children of all ages to enjoy during winter break from school.

It offers a place for children to play educational games and play games with their family while keeping their mind busy while they are away from school.

Andria Rice, teen and technology librarian, says “we always try and have something going on during the break at school in case you have family visiting or you're visiting family and you want to get out of the house for a little while so we try and have something for all ages of kids and families"

The library will also offer Nintendo switch tournaments for teenagers to enjoy during break.

Every day will include a different event for kids to enjoy.

