Eau Claire look for volunteers for spring cleaning day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Eau Claire is looking for more volunteers for their 'Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up' event.

It's happening April 27 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. with lunch at Boyd Park to follow.

They are still looking for teams of volunteers, and you can click here to learn more.

 