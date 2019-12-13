Eau Claire looking for new safer, efficient street lights

Up until a few years ago, the City of Eau Claire had used the same kind of lights, known as high powered sodium lights, on the streets for decades.

The city then switched to LED bulbs around five years ago, but within the last year have been in the process of switching some of those lights out again.

Thousands of lights help the city of Eau Claire stay bustling at night.

For decades it was high powered sodium light bulbs, which gave off an orange color, that were used around the city.

That switched to LED lights a few years ago.

"The cost savings for an LED bulb ends up paying for itself over the course of the lifetime for the bulb. More than pays for itself in energy efficiencies, the initial costs to put those in, and you don't have to replace them as often," said City of Eau Claire Engineer Dave Solberg.

The high powered sodium lights are 2,000K while the LED lights are 4,000K.

The city is now looking for something in the middle.

"Ultimately when we're done we're a little bit better for the environment, we're saving money and being more sustainable with our lighting that helps the safety and quality of life for everybody," said Solberg.

According to the American Medical Association, high-intensity LED lights can negatively affect drivers and other wildlife.

"I prefer the lights, the warmest one. I don't prefer the orange one and the white white, kind of the blue white, is too harsh for me," said Roxanne Backowski.

"I suppose the middle ones, because they're not too yellow and not too white," added Chris Hlas.

After the city received some complaints from neighborhoods about the bright white lights, it started searching for different options.

"Since then, five years ago that was the standard. Improvements in efficiency in the LED industry we were now able to find bulbs that are LED that offer the energy efficiency of an LED but have a light that more closely match the light of the warm white high pressure sodium bulbs of the past," said Solberg.

While the lights in the business district will stay the higher intensity LED, Solberg says all the neighborhoods will be switched out to the newer light bulbs in the next few years.